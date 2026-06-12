Jonathon Cooper facing new charges after second arrest

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper is facing a new set of charges after allegedly violating a protective order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

Cooper was arrested Thursday and charged with two additional cases domestic violence, as well as misdemeanor charges of harassment and violation of a protection order, via Luka Evans and Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. Cooper’s ex-girlfriend alleged that he had repeatedly called and texted her asking to see her, and on Thursday night, she alleged that he arrived at her house and spent 5-10 minutes knocking on her door before leaving. He also called her on FaceTime while she was on the phone with police.

Cooper’s girlfriend had a protective order against him following their last arrest on June 4 relating to some sort of argument over a phone. She alleged at that time that Cooper had grabbed her by the neck and thrown her to the ground several times, and provided an affidavit from a forensic nurse who said Cooper’s girlfriend showed signs of “strangulation with hypoxia and traumatic brain injury.”

Last week, Cooper pleaded not guilty to the original charges. He has taken part in the Broncos’ offseason minicamp this week as normal.

The 28-year-old pass rusher has had a breakout trio of seasons and has emerged as a key member of Denver’s defense. He had 10.5 sacks for the Broncos in 2024, and followed it up with another eight sacks in 2025. That figure was good enough to put him second on the team last year.