Jordan Love underwent a procedure on his hand

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a thumb injury in his team’s first preseason game, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 1.

Love hit his left hand off a helmet while taking a sack during the Packers’ 30-10 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Saturday. The Packers announced on Tuesday that Love suffered a torn ligament in his non-throwing hand and had to have a minor surgical procedure.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Love “shouldn’t miss any regular-season time.”

#Packers QB Jordan Love tore a ligament in his left thumb and had a procedure to repair it, GM Brian Gutekunst announced. He called it a “little procedure.”



Love was fortunate that the injury was to his left hand, as it should not impact his throwing much. The recovery timeline would potentially be longer had he torn a ligament in his throwing hand.

Love regressed a bit in his second season as an NFL starter last year. He finished with 3,389 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but he still led Green Bay to the playoffs. The Packers lost 22-10 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, with Love throwing three interceptions.

The Packers made a big splash in free agency this offseason that they are hoping will help Love. They also drafted former Texas star wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round, and many have predicted he will make an immediate impact in Green Bay.

Love has roughly three weeks to recover from his thumb injury before the Packers’ open their regular season at home against the Detroit Lions.