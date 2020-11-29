Josh Allen misses one play despite ugly-looking ankle injury

Josh Allen suffered what looked like it had the potential to be a serious lower leg injury on Sunday, but fortunately the Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to return to the game.

Allen’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him when he was dragged to the ground by Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa in the second quarter. It looked like the quarterback twisted both of his ankles, and his right ankle and knee folded underneath him. Here’s a video:

BE OK JOSH ALLEN pic.twitter.com/pxfk5LfkLf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 29, 2020

Allen was replaced by Matt Barkley, and there were initially fears that he suffered a serious injury. Many were surprised to see him miss only one play.

Allen is having an outstanding season for the Bills, so it goes without saying that they breathed a huge sigh of relief when he was able to re-enter the game. The 24-year-old entered Sunday with 2,871 yards, 26 total touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year. This wasn’t Allen’s first injury scare this season.