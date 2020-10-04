Josh Allen suffers possible shoulder injury against Raiders

Josh Allen exited Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game in Las Vegas after suffering what may have been a shoulder injury.

Allen was scrambling on a 3rd-and-10 play and completed a shovel pass while going to the ground. He was slammed to the turf onto his left shoulder and grabbed at his shoulder after being tackled.

Here is a look at the injury to Josh Allen. Appears to grab his shoulder after the play. #Bills pic.twitter.com/jvqs6T8EqO — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 4, 2020

Allen went into the locker room after the tackle. Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley was shown by CBS flipping through plays on the team’s bench.

Buffalo ended up kicking a field goal on the second quarter possession to increase their lead to 17-6.

Allen was 15/20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the game. The Wyoming product has been playing like an MVP this season for the Bills.