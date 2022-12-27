Justin Jefferson makes big statement about winning 1 award

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a historic season, and he thinks he deserves some recognition that no wide receiver has ever received.

Jefferson was asked on ESPN about the possibility of a wide receiver winning NFL MVP, which has never happened in the history of the award. Jefferson did not shy away from the discussion, saying he thinks his season being MVP-worthy is “a conversation that needs to be had.”

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson asked on ESPN about the possibility of a receiver winning MVP: "Having the type of season I'm having, I feel like that's a conversation that needs to be had for me to be MVP." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022

The MVP award usually goes to a quarterback, though running backs can sometimes sneak in if they put together a truly historic campaign. Wide receivers are usually on the outside of the race, since many would argue they are reliant on strong quarterback play to put up numbers.

Jefferson leads the league with 123 receptions and 1,756 receiving yards. He only has eight touchdowns, though he would argue he should have more. Will those numbers lift him over the likes of Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes? Probably not, but that is not going to stop him from trying to get his name in the mix.