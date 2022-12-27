 Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson makes big statement about winning 1 award

December 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Justin Jefferson holding a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a historic season, and he thinks he deserves some recognition that no wide receiver has ever received.

Jefferson was asked on ESPN about the possibility of a wide receiver winning NFL MVP, which has never happened in the history of the award. Jefferson did not shy away from the discussion, saying he thinks his season being MVP-worthy is “a conversation that needs to be had.”

The MVP award usually goes to a quarterback, though running backs can sometimes sneak in if they put together a truly historic campaign. Wide receivers are usually on the outside of the race, since many would argue they are reliant on strong quarterback play to put up numbers.

Jefferson leads the league with 123 receptions and 1,756 receiving yards. He only has eight touchdowns, though he would argue he should have more. Will those numbers lift him over the likes of Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes? Probably not, but that is not going to stop him from trying to get his name in the mix.

Justin Jefferson
