Justin Jefferson has strong message for Kirk Cousins critics

Kirk Cousins has put up impressive numbers this season while leading the Minnesota Vikings to a division title, and his most trusted weapon thinks it is time for people to start showing the quarterback the respect he deserves.

Channing Crowder offered a sharp criticism of Cousins during an episode of ESPN’s “First Take” this week. The former NFL linebacker said he is concerned about the way the Vikings got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season and how they fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts, even though they pulled off a historic comeback in that game. Crowder said he has “seen some weaknesses out of the Vikings and it’s on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders.”

Justin Jefferson strongly disagreed with Crowder’s take. He took to Twitter to fire back at Cousins’ critics and said the quarterback deserves to be in the MVP conversation.

All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!! I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates https://t.co/GOuT4DqwP8 — JJETS (@JJettas2) December 29, 2022

Cousins has a reputation for failing to get the job done in big moments, but he has played well enough this season to lead the Vikings to a 12-3 record. He has thrown for 4,117 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Cousins is considered a long shot to win the NFL MVP Award, but that is not where his or Jefferson’s focus should be. Though, Jefferson did recently share another opinion about the award.

All that will matter for Cousins this year is what he does in the playoffs. If the Vikings lose in the first round, the narrative surrounding Cousins will remain the same.