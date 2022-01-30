Report: Surprising candidate a finalist for multiple NFL head coach jobs

There were six head coaching vacancies remaining across the NFL as of Sunday, and a somewhat surprising candidate appears to be in position to fill one.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, O’Connell has emerged as one of the favorites for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is hoping to interview him as soon as Monday if the Rams lose in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Rapoport adds that O’Connell wasn’t on Jacksonville’s initial list of candidates, but that may have changed after the former NFL quarterback impressed numerous teams during interviews. He has already met with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos were said to be so impressed with him that they almost waited to speak with him a second time before hiring Nathaniel Hackett.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that O’Connell is a finalist for the Vikings job. Although, they may be targeting a much bigger name.

O’Connell, 36, has spent the last two seasons as the OC under Sean McVay. He played in the NFL as a backup quarterback for several seasons before he began his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He reportedly received head coaching consideration from a team two years ago.

