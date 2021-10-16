Kliff Kingsbury will not coach Cardinals on Sunday due to positive COVID test

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday without head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals announced Friday that Kingsbury has tested positive for Covid and will not coach Sunday. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen also tested positive and will miss the game.

With Kingsbury at home, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split the head coaching duties. Other assistants will pitch in as needed. Joseph has head coaching experience, having spent two seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach.

The news is not great timing for the 5-0 Cardinals, who are traveling to Cleveland for a significant game. The Browns will be looking to get back on track after a 47-42 loss last week.

Cleveland will be able to sympathize with Kingsbury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had to miss a playoff game last season for the same reason, and he did not like it one bit.