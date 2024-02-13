 Skip to main content
Korean call of Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl-winning TD pass is absolutely electric

February 12, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s nothing that captures the gravity of a massive American sports moment quite like listening to a non-English telecast. The Korean call of the ending of Super Bowl LVIII is a testament to that.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in dramatic fashion via a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs wide receiver caught a short pass to seal a 25-22 overtime victory that sent Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. into a frenzy.

The Korean telecast of Super Bowl LVIII’s decisive play was a frenzy in of itself.

With all due respect to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, the pure energy of the Korean call on Coupang Play was a different experience. The screams of jubilation after Hardman caught the game-winning pass must have echoed every sports bar in the United States.

The Spanish call of the final play on Univision wasn’t too shabby either.

Given that there will be no NFL action for the next few months, highlight reels and replays are all football fans will have for the foreseeable future. Mixing in some of the foreign telecasts is a fun way to spice things up.

