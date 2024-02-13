Korean call of Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl-winning TD pass is absolutely electric

There’s nothing that captures the gravity of a massive American sports moment quite like listening to a non-English telecast. The Korean call of the ending of Super Bowl LVIII is a testament to that.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in dramatic fashion via a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs wide receiver caught a short pass to seal a 25-22 overtime victory that sent Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. into a frenzy.

The Korean telecast of Super Bowl LVIII’s decisive play was a frenzy in of itself.

HERE'S THE KOREAN CALL OF MECOLE HARDMAN WALK-OFF TOUCHDOWN IN OVERTIME!!! https://t.co/VJn73jC1W4 pic.twitter.com/nMIeKcfycW — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) February 12, 2024

With all due respect to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, the pure energy of the Korean call on Coupang Play was a different experience. The screams of jubilation after Hardman caught the game-winning pass must have echoed every sports bar in the United States.

The Spanish call of the final play on Univision wasn’t too shabby either.

How the 49ers losing Super Bowl LVIII to end their season sounded on Univision Spanish TV pic.twitter.com/TWEfxc5zlf — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) February 12, 2024

Given that there will be no NFL action for the next few months, highlight reels and replays are all football fans will have for the foreseeable future. Mixing in some of the foreign telecasts is a fun way to spice things up.