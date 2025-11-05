Kyler Murray linked to new team after being benched by Cardinals

Kyler Murray has lost his starting job with the Arizona Cardinals, which has led to a lot of speculation that he might be traded after the season. If the former Pro Bowl quarterback were to become available, one team would be viewed an obvious suitor for him.

Murray has missed two consecutive games because of a foot injury. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Tuesday that Jacoby Brissett, who has played well in Murray’s absence, would remain the team’s starting quarterback for the time being even if Murray were healthy enough to play.

The notable update from Gannon came on the same day that the New York Jets acquired three additional first-round draft picks and an additional second-round pick by trading star defensive players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. That has led to increased speculation that the Jets might have interest in acquiring Murray via trade.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that it is “very realistic” that the Cardinals will trade Murray ahead of the 2026 season. Several teams will be in the market for a new starting quarterback at that point, and the Jets now have a stockpile of high draft picks.

Of course, there are reasons the Cardinals have benched Murray and might be willing to move on from him. Murray has not lived up to the five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed in 2022. Injuries have been a significant factor in that, but the former No. 1 overall pick has been mediocre at best even when healthy. Murray has 962 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in five games this season. He has rushed for just 172 yards and an additional score.

With their added draft capital, the Jets will be in position to land one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft regardless of how they finish the season. They have tried to draft and develop several top quarterbacks in recent years and not had success, and one notable former player believes a trade could make more sense.

Fans probably will not be thrilled if the Jets acquired extra first-round picks just to spend them on Murray. But at this point, nothing can be ruled out.