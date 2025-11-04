Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray has been benched by Cardinals

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray still is not healthy enough to play for the Arizona Cardinals, but even if he was, the team would stick with Jacoby Brissett.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said on Arizona Sports 98.7 Tuesday that Brissett would remain Arizona’s starting quarterback even if Murray were healthy enough to play. This is a shift in tone from Monday night, when Gannon said Murray was still his starter when healthy.

Brissett has made the decision pretty simple for Gannon. The Cardinals have simply played better with him at quarterback than they did with Murray. He just missed quarterbacking the Cardinals to wins against Indianapolis and Green Bay, then beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. In his three starts, he has thrown for 860 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Murray has been out with a foot injury, but he may have played his last game as a Cardinal. It is hard to imagine Arizona would go back to the No. 1 overall pick in the future after benching him for performance reasons. Perhaps the team will change its mind once he actually can play, but some members of the organization had been hinting at this as a possible outcome. Even Murray seemed to see it coming.

In five starts this season, Murray had thrown for 962 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

