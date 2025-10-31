Lamar Jackson pulls classy move after beating Dolphins on ‘TNF’

Lamar Jackson was classy in victory during the Baltimore Ravens’ win on “Thursday Night Football.”

Jackson was surgical in his dissection of the Miami Dolphins in the 28-6 road affair at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The two-time NFL MVP went 18/23 on passes for 204 yards with four touchdowns

But the Ravens star arguably made his best connection after the final whistle was blown. After the game, Jackson approached a group of kids to give them a moment to remember. He shook their hands, signed autographs, and even took a photo with the group.

Lamar Jackson comes over in pregame to sign autographs, shake hands and take pictures with Camden – a Dolphins Cancer Challenge kid who is a Ravens fan. The crew jumped for joy for minutes after Lamar left: power of football: pic.twitter.com/lQG0fQoXAJ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 30, 2025

One of the kids was Camden Katz, who is fighting a rare form of cancer called Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma. Katz developed a tumor in his right eye last year and was diagnosed with cancer in November 2024. Katz and his companions were seen celebrating after getting their moment with Jackson.

Jackson took the field on Thursday in his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson’s availability was a controversial topic last week, as Baltimore tweaked his injury designation ahead of the Ravens’ Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson’s interactions with fans haven’t all been pleasant this season. The Ravens star shoved an unruly Buffalo Bills fan early in the season.