Lamar Jackson addresses the Ravens locker room controversy

Lamar Jackson looks on
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has addressed the big controversy surrounding the team’s locker room this past week.

The Ravens garnered some attention for removing a number of recreational items, including a basketball hoop and video game consoles, amid the team’s 1-5 start. There was some disagreement over whether their removal was instigated by coach John Harbaugh or by some of the team’s veteran leaders.

On Tuesday, it was Jackson who took the fall for the decision.

“I told [Kenico Hines], our head equipment guy, to take all the games, ping-pong, turn the TVs off. If we could’ve took the TVs out, they’d have been out too.” Jackson said. “We have to focus. I didn’t feel like we had time for that.”

Jackson may be sticking up for his coach, as there were some who felt the Ravens were trying to cover for him by pinning the decision on the players. If Jackson is willing to say so publicly, it might just be that he really was the one who made the call.

The Ravens beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday and are poised to get Jackson back this week from injury. If they keep winning, those so-called distractions definitely will not be coming back.

