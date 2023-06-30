NFL getting involved in Tyreek Hill alleged assault

The NFL is getting involved in the Tyreek Hill alleged assault case.

Hill was investigated for an assault/battery that allegedly took place two weekends ago at Haulover Marina in Miami. Though police did not file any charges, that does not mean Hill will escape discipline.

FOX Sports 640 radio host Andy Slater reported on Thursday that the NFL is taking steps to investigate the matter. According to Slater, the league contacted police to request video of the incident.

SLATER SCOOP: The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident, law-enforcement sources tell me. The video must be released to the league and others at some point as it’s public record. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 29, 2023

According to an email shared by Slater, the league has requested the following related to the incident:

– All police reports

– All witness statements

– All body and cam footage

– All surveilance video footage

– All related 911 calls

– Photographs and/or video depicting the victim’s condition

– Any medical records

– Any other material related to the case

NFL won’t confirm to @ProFootballTalk my report on their Tyreek Hill investigation. That’s fine. Here’s some confirmation for everybody. This was sent from one of the league’s security representatives to police. pic.twitter.com/eYZxsj6VWo — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 30, 2023

Thanks to powers afforded by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL owners and players, the league has the power to discipline players even in the absence of criminal charges.

Hill was convicted of domestic assault in 2014, which resulted in him being kicked off the Oklahoma State football team. The NFL also investigated Hill in 2019 over an alleged battery involving the Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s son. Hill was not disciplined for that matter.