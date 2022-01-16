Look: Leighton Vander Esch had major wardrobe mishap against Niners

The Dallas Cowboys came out a bit slow in their Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and there were questions about whether they were adequately prepared. Their equipment staff apparently was not.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch had the name on the back of his jersey misspelled. The “S” and “C” on his name plate where in the wrong spot. Check it out:

The Cowboys misspelled Leighton Vander Esch’s name 😭 pic.twitter.com/I5ZnUWo4HN — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

That is not the first time we have seen a player have his name misspelled on the back of his jersey. However, the error for the Cowboys was particularly embarrassing given the stage.