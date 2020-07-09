Le’Veon Bell has funny reaction to low ESPN ranking

Le’Veon Bell may have had a mediocre 2019 season, but he thinks that he’s being slept on heading into the 2020 campaign.

ESPN’s “Get Up” posted a graphic Thursday ranking the top ten running backs in the league based on input from over 50 NFL scouts, executives, and players. Bell, who clocked in at No. 10 on the list, had this funny reaction in response.

The three-time Pro Bowler Bell is a few years removed now from his peak production levels. He sat out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with Pittsburgh Steelers and rushed for an unspectacular 789 yards and three touchdowns on 3.2 yards per carry with the New York Jets last season.

While Bell’s 2019 performance could have been a function of his environment on a 7-9 Jets team, the ranking still seems pretty fair. Head coach Adam Gase does have a plan to increase Bell’s impact though, so the 28-year-old will look to outperform those expectations in 2020.