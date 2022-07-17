 Skip to main content
Report: Lions prioritizing new contract for key player

July 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dan Campbell on the field

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions are in the middle of a full-scale retooling, but at least one of their current players appears to be firmly in their future plans.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted in a recent column that the Lions are expected to prioritize contract talks with tight end TJ Hockenson at some point this summer. Hockenson, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has two years remaining on his rookie contract, as the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2023 earlier in the offseason.

Hockenson is a no-brainer extension candidate. The 25-year-old has 12 touchdown receptions in his first three NFL seasons and is already being recognized as a solid tight end who can block and catch. While not necessarily a superstar, Hockenson is clearly a core player with room to grow.

The Lions have been praised for their recent drafts, and have certainly added some attitude to the organization in recent years. If they have a bright future, Hockenson looks poised to be a part of it.

