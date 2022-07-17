Report: Lions prioritizing new contract for key player

The Detroit Lions are in the middle of a full-scale retooling, but at least one of their current players appears to be firmly in their future plans.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted in a recent column that the Lions are expected to prioritize contract talks with tight end TJ Hockenson at some point this summer. Hockenson, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has two years remaining on his rookie contract, as the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2023 earlier in the offseason.

Hockenson is a no-brainer extension candidate. The 25-year-old has 12 touchdown receptions in his first three NFL seasons and is already being recognized as a solid tight end who can block and catch. While not necessarily a superstar, Hockenson is clearly a core player with room to grow.

The Lions have been praised for their recent drafts, and have certainly added some attitude to the organization in recent years. If they have a bright future, Hockenson looks poised to be a part of it.