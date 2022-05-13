Lions respond on Twitter to NFL scheduling snub

The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst franchises in sports for the better part of two decades. The NFL expects their struggles to continue, which was evident with the release of the full 2022 season schedule on Thursday. And the Lions took note.

The Lions are the only team in the NFL without a single primetime game on their schedule. When PFF’s Ari Meirov pointed that out, the person running the team’s official Twitter account responded with an emoji.

👀 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

Will that be enough to motivate Dan Campbell’s team? Time will tell.

The Lions went 3-13-1 in Campbell’s first season last year. They have one of the easier schedules in the NFL for 2022 based on the combined 2021 record of their opponents. Detroit will certainly be expected to improve upon its 3-win total. If they can do that, perhaps the NFL’s schedulers will show them more respect next year.