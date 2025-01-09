Malik Nabers did not fall for the Shedeur Sanders bait

The New York Giants lost in Week 18 on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-13 to fall to 3-14 on the season. They ended up with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could put them in position to draft Sanders.

A previous video showed Nabers and Sanders being friendly in New York City. That led a reporter to ask Nabers what he thought about Sanders wearing Giants cleats to Colorado’s bowl game.

A sullen-looking Nabers said “no comment.”

Malik Nabers gives a "no comment" when asked about Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/vyfu6bqTf9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 6, 2025

Nabers, who just completed his rookie season, understandably wasn’t thrilled to be answering the questions. And whom the Giants draft isn’t his decision. He was too smart to turn himself into a headline by answering whether he wants the team to add Sanders.

At No. 3, the Giants will have plenty of options in the draft. They will likely be looking to add a quarterback too especially after letting Daniel Jones go. The Titans and Browns, who are picking Nos. 1 and 2, will also be eyeing QBs in the draft.