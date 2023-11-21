Marquez Valdes-Scantling addresses his costly drop via social media post

Marquez Valdes-Scantling made a crucial mistake on Monday night that may have cost the Kansas City Chiefs a win, but the veteran wide receiver is not letting it crush his spirits.

The Chiefs trailed 21-17 in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles with under two minutes remaining. Kansas City had a 2nd-and-10 from their 49 and Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass to Valdes-Scantling, who had beaten Bradley Roby badly in man coverage.

The pass was on-target and should have resulted in an easy touchdown, but Valdes Scantling dropped it. You can see the video here.

On Tuesday, Valdes-Scantling shared an optimistic message on his X account.

I’m grateful, I’ll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 21, 2023

That does not mean MVS took the mistake lightly, however. He was seen smashing his helmet in frustration on his way to the locker room after the Chiefs lost.

Drops have been a huge problem for the Chiefs this season. They have a league-worst 26 drops, which is six more than the next closest team — the New York Jets have 20 drops this season.

Kansas City has also been abysmal in the second half, so the drop from Valdes-Scantling added to that. The Chiefs have not scored a single second-half point in their last three games. They are averaging just 5.3 points per game in the second half, which ranks last in the NFL.

If the Chiefs want to make another deep postseason run, they will have to find ways to play a lot better late in games.