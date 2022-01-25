Matt LaFleur optimistic about avoiding more Aaron Rodgers drama

The Green Bay Packers endured a drama-filled offseason last year thanks in large part to speculation about quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Coach Matt LaFleur is confident that there won’t be a repeat of that this year.

LaFleur sounded optimistic Monday about a more low-key offseason without as much public speculation about Rodgers. The head coach said communication between himself and Rodgers has been “great” and that any issues will be handled more quietly.

Matt LaFleur on the upcoming offseason with Aaron Rodgers: "I'm confident that this is not going to go like last offseason. I think the communication has been great." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 24, 2022

Last offseason would be tough to top. From a trade demand dropping on the eve of the NFL Draft to rumors that Rodgers was trying to get the GM fired, the entire situation was chaotic.

LaFleur’s optimism doesn’t mean there is a lot of clarity about the quarterback’s plans. While Rodgers’ future will be a huge topic of discussion until it is resolved, the Packers are at least hopeful that both sides can avoid fueling those discussions.

