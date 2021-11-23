Matt Nagy addresses report that he will be fired after Thanksgiving

Matt Nagy could be on the verge of losing his job, but the coach insists no one with the Chicago Bears has told him that.

Mark Konkol of Patch.com, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who previously worked for the Chicago Sun-Times, was told by a source on Tuesday that Nagy has been informed he will be fired after the Bears face the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Nagy shot down the report when he met with the media shortly after it surfaced.

Matt Nagy on the report that he's been informed he'll be fired after Thursday's game: "That is not accurate. I had great communication with ownership. … I have not had any discussions." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 23, 2021

Nagy said he has not even spoken with any of Chicago’s brass since Sunday, as the Bears are preparing for a game on a short week. He would not, however, confirm or deny if he has been given assurances about his future with the franchise.

Nagy on the speculation he'll be fired: "I understand the media world and the social media world. … You can't focus on that. You have to stay focused on what you do everyday." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 23, 2021

The Bears are 3-7 entering their Thanksgiving Day game against the winless Lions. Nagy confirmed that Andy Dalton will start, as Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Nagy went 12-4 in his first season as Bears head coach in 2018. It has been all downhill since. Fans have been calling for him to be fired in a variety of settings, though some of them crossed the line over the weekend.

Even if the Bears beat the Lions, Nagy’s job may not be safe. That is especially true if he has lost the locker room.

Photo: Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports