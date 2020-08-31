Matt Patricia giving up defensive playcalling duties for Lions

Matt Patricia is giving his team’s new hire full control over the defense.

New Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin revealed Sunday that he will be on the sideline “calling the defense” this season, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. That indicates that Patricia, the Lions’ head coach, will be giving up his defensive playcalling duties.

Patricia, the longtime New England Patriots defensive coordinator, handled most of Detroit’s defensive playcalls last season. Unfortunately, the Lions, who finished 3-12-1, gave up the second-most total yards in the entire NFL. Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni then stepped down after the season, paving the way for Undlin’s hiring.

The Lions have made very clear that Patricia needs to perform well in 2020 in order keep his job. Giving way to a new defensive coordinator so that he can focus on other areas could be the first step.