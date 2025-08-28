Fitting photo of Micah Parsons circulates after trade to Packers

Micah Parsons has been traded to the Green Bay Packers, and a very fitting photo of him began to circulate afterwards.

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday traded Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is also receiving a 4-year, $188 million extension that includes $136 million guaranteed.

Many people are wondering how things got to this point, as Dallas is losing yet another star athlete early in his career. The trade of Parsons comes half a year after Luka Doncic was traded by the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. The trade of Parsons also led to a photo of him and Doncic doing a jersey swap circulating online:

The city of Dallas has now seen both Micah Parsons and Luka Dončić — each currently just 26 years old — traded away in 2025. pic.twitter.com/oAVBOUVFGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025

As of January, the city of Dallas had both Parsons and Doncic leading their professional sports teams. Come seven months later, both are gone.

How did we get here?

The Mavericks’ trade of Doncic to the Lakers is still mystifying. They have justified the trade by saying Doncic was out of shape and frustrating to deal with. There are some who think something else was going on though.

The Cowboys ended up trading Parsons after a communication breakdown between the player and his team. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sidestepped Parsons’ agent and believed he had a verbal agreement in place with Parsons. Parsons’ agent felt otherwise, intervened, and demanded a trade elsewhere. They got their wish, and now Parsons is a Green Bay Packer.