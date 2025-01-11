Patriots seemingly make decision on their next head coach

The New England Patriots appear to be well on their way toward wrapping up their head coaching search rather quickly.

The Patriots have entered into contract negotiations with Mike Vrabel, who is the leading candidate for the job, according to Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. No deal has been finalized, however, and Vrabel could still have options elsewhere.

Vrabel is a coveted candidate this year after being let go by the Tennessee Titans after last season. He has been seen as the favorite for the Patriots since the team fired Jerod Mayo last weekend.

It is possible that the Patriots could have to outbid other teams to land Vrabel, though Vrabel sounds most interested in New England as well.

Vrabel spent eight seasons playing for the Patriots. After retiring as a player, he went into coaching and has impressed as a head coach. He went 54-45 in six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, taking the team to the playoffs three times. He may well have other options, but the Patriots have felt like his inevitable landing spot for some time now.