Montana State RB Julius Davis goes crazy on his coach after game

Montana State running back Julius Davis went ballistic on head coach Brent Vigen following Saturday’s FCS playoff game against Yale, and the senior later tried to explain his side of what happened.

Montana State, the No. 2-ranked FCS team in the country, beat Yale 21-13 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. After the game, Davis was seen having what appeared to be a friendly exchange with a Yale player. Vigen came over to pull Davis away and bring the running back toward the Montana State side of the field, at which point Davis lost his cool.

Bobcats defensive back Takhari Carr came over to try to diffuse the situation, and Davis shoved his teammate away. Davis and Vigen went back and forth at one another for more than a full minute before everyone finally seemed to calm down.

Here is the full video of Montana State RB Julius Davis fighting with Montana State HC Brent Vigen and DB Takhari Carr



Bizarre day in the FCS https://t.co/U9J8LK6pxW pic.twitter.com/x5aCHz7VG9 — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) December 6, 2025

Davis later shared a statement via social media apologizing for his actions. He said ESPN “misconstrued a moment” where he was trying to shake hands with a former teammate who now plays for Yale.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates and my coach for my actions. In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions get the best of me and reacted in a way that was unacceptable,” Davis wrote. “Arguing the way I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. Coach Vigen and I already talked, no one outside of this team understands our relationship and how much respect I have for him.”

“I also understand that my reaction was seen by many, and I’m truly sorry for the example it set. I hold myself, my team, my coaches, and the game itself to a high standard, and I didn’t reflect that in my behavior. I’m committed to learning from this moment, handling my emotions better, and showing the respect and professionalism that my teammate, my coach, and everyone watching deserves. Thank you for holding me accountable, I will be better moving forward.”

Davis transferred to Montana State from Wisconsin following the 2022 season. He is the Bobcats’ leading rusher this year with 948 yards, 8 rushing touchdowns and an impressive 7.1 yards per carry. Davis also has one receiving touchdown.

It is unclear why Vigen was so adamant about getting Davis away from the Yale player. Some speculated that Davis may have been gloating, but the video suggested he was having a friendly conversation. Davis obviously took exception to the way his head coach handled the situation.

Montana State will now host Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.