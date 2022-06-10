 Skip to main content
NBC identifies its replacement for Drew Brees

June 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Drew Brees will not return to NBC after spending just one season with the network, and another well-known NFL figure is taking his place.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has agreed to remain with NBC as an analyst for the 2022 NFL season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. He will work as an analyst on “Football Night in America,” which is the pregame show to “Sunday Night Football.”

Garrett could also fill Brees’ old role of calling Notre Dame games for NBC, but Marchand says no decision has been finalized for that. Garrett has called USFL games for NBC during the spring with Cris Collinsworth’s son Jac, who is also a candidate to become the play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame broadcasts.

Reports last month claimed NBC executives were not all that impressed with Brees. However, NBC chairman Pete Bevacqua spoke about the situation this week and made it sound like it was Brees who chose to leave the network.

Garrett, 56, spent a brief time as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants after he was fired by the Cowboys following the 2019 season. He was viewed as a strong candidate for a college coaching job at one point, but he will continue with broadcasting for the time being.

