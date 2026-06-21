1 NFL team wants to avoid Brendan Sorsby drama

At least one NFL team is set to avoid Brendan Sorsby, largely because of the off-field drama that might come with him.

The New York Jets are expected to do their due diligence on Sorsby prior to the NFL supplemental draft, but at least one source told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that the team probably will not pursue him. The Jets are concerned about the gambling issues the quarterback has dealt with, and the team has shied away from players with character concerns in recent years.

One source told Cimini outright that the Jets probably will not pursue Sorsby because “they don’t want to deal with it.”

The Jets do not have a long-term quarterback solution on their roster, making them a viable potential landing spot for Sorsby. The fact that they are reluctant to go that route illustrates just how deep concerns about Sorsby go after he sought treatment for a gambling addiction that essentially ended his NCAA career. The Jets are not necessarily the only team that feels that way, either.

Sorsby is viewed as a second-round talent when taking his off-field issues into account. That could be a steal for any team that genuinely believes he could be a franchise quarterback, but it would be a very risky move. It is a risk the Jets, at minimum, appear wary of taking.