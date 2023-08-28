Video shows how Tua Tagovailoa is working to avoid concussions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent a lot of time during the offseason trying to learn how to better protect himself when hit by defenders, and we have already seen examples of that work paying off.

Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions during the 2022 season. The injuries appeared to be the result of his head bouncing off the turf, which is something Tagovailoa wants to avoid going forward. He appeared to deliberately do just that on one play where he was hit during Saturday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Yet another example of Tua using his momentum to his advantage after hits. Here he absorbs the contact, rolls over, and pops right back up. Tua and his team made this a priority, and it's paying off already. pic.twitter.com/b8NmvQcqpB — Tyler DeSena (@DeSenaSports) August 28, 2023

That play looked very similar to the one where Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 3 last season. The former Alabama star was shoved by a Buffalo Bills defender in that game, and his head bounced backward off the turf. You can see the video here.

It seems clear that Tagovailoa is making a deliberate effort to absorb contact and roll in a way that prevents him from hitting his head. He did the same on an even harder hit in Miami’s second preseason game.

Whether it was all the Jiu-Jitsu training or something else, Tagovailoa looks like he has made progress in an important area.

Tagovailoa was playing at an MVP level in Mike McDaniel’s offense last year before injuries derailed his season. The Dolphins are hoping Tagovailoa can remain healthy and get right back on the same track.