NFL makes further changes to COVID-19 protocols

The NFL is further strengthening its protocols to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks around the league.

Among the new protocols put in place are restrictions on weekly tryouts and a ban on gatherings outside club facilities. The league even plans to use video to ensure that the protocols are being adhered to.

Changes to the COVID-19 protocols include: – A longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts

– Bans on gatherings outside of the club facility

– Limits on the number of tryouts permitted per week

– League-wide video monitoring system to ensure compliance with the protocols https://t.co/kzWPbTJXy0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020

The changes come on the heels of a week that saw the Tennessee Titans suffer an outbreak, which forced the postponement of their game against Pittsburgh. The league does not want to see that happen again.

How serious is the NFL when it comes to enforcing the policies? Just ask the Las Vegas Raiders.