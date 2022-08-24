Legendary Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer dies at 87

NFL legend Len Dawson has died.

Dawson’s family issued a statement KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, sharing the news that the former Chiefs quarterback has died. He was 87.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the Dawson family said. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Dawson’s family announced earlier this month that the Hall of Famer had entered hospice care.

Dawson spent his first five years as a pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He was largely a backup during that time, but he became a star soon after he signed with the AFL’s Dallas Texans in 1962. The Texans moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs a year after Dawson was named Player of the Year and led the team to an AFL title.

In 1966, Dawson led the Chiefs to another AFL championship, which earned them a spot in the first ever Super Bowl. They lost to the Vince Lombardi-led Green Bay Packers. Dawson took Kansas City to the Super Bowl again three years later, where he was named MVP in a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The title was Kansas City’s first.

Dawson posted a record of 94-57-8 in 211 career games. He completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 28,711 yards, 239 touchdowns and 183 interceptions. He also gained 1,293 yards and scored nine additional touchdowns on 294 rush attempts. Dawson was a one-time Pro Bowler, six-time AFL All-Star and the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1973. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

After he retired from playing, Dawson joined KMBC as the network’s first-ever sports anchor. He also became a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network, and co-hosted HBO’s groundbreaking “Inside the NFL” show for 24 years.