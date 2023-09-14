NFL likely to crack down on 1 controversial play for Week 2

The NFL is trying to put a stop to one move that garnered a lot of attention in Week 1.

FOX NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino told Sports Illustrated that the league is cracking down on illegal formation penalties, specifically when tackles are not aligned with the line of scrimmage. Blandino said it was highlighted in the league’s weekly training tape sent out to officials.

“On the tape this week at the very end, there are several examples of — and a couple from the Thursday night game with Jawaan Taylor — of tackles who are too far back,” Blandino said, via Matt Verderame of SI. “That was emphasized on the training tape going into Week 2. I would expect, just from my experience, officials watch that training tape. It’s usually a very good learning tool, and it’s good for giving your officials direction. I would expect we will not see the egregious examples we may have seen in Week 1.”

The most egregious was the aforementioned example of Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor, who was getting away with the move for virtually the entirety of the season opener last Thursday. It was pointed out repeatedly during the broadcast but virtually never flagged, which the league presumably did not love.

Teams will presumably be aware that this is a point of emphasis moving forward. Taylor and some other linemen may have no choice but to tone things down.