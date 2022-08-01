 Skip to main content
Monday, August 1, 2022

NFL issues statement on potential Deshaun Watson appeal

August 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deshaun Watson on the practice field

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has issued its first statement regarding Monday’s Deshaun Watson ruling amid talk of whether the league will appeal.

In a statement, the NFL thanked Judge Sue L. Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism” in the Watson investigation, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Notably, the NFL issued a reminder that it has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While the statement does not say whether that will happen, it certainly does not rule out the possibility, saying only that the league “will make a determination on next steps.”

Previous reports have indicated that the NFL argued for Watson to be suspended for at least a full season. Monday’s ruling falls well short of that, which would seem to increase the chance of an appeal. That appeal would be heard by either commissioner Roger Goodell or someone appointed on his behalf. That would obviously not fly with the NFLPA, which has called on both sides to respect the ruling.

It is unknown how long an NFL appeal process would take. That would be further complicated by Watson’s camp potentially taking major action if things go that route.

