NFL preparing to hand down more gambling suspensions?

The NFL has handed down a series of stiff penalties for gambling to players and staff over the last year, but more could apparently be coming.

The league is taking an aggressive approach to try to track and punish players who violate its gambling policy, according to David Purdum of ESPN. In fact, the league has begun investigating another wave of violations that could result in more penalties.

It is not clear who is being investigated or how severe the infractions may be, but it is obvious that the NFL does not intend to back off its harsh penalties for gambling violations. That includes gambling on NFL games, but as we saw with Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, other violations will also be met with significant suspensions.

In total, seven players have been suspended in recent years for breaching the league’s gambling regulations. The most significant was wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for a full season and only recently received clearance to return.