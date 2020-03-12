NFL has no plans to move start of league year

There have been increased efforts to limit mass gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, and many were wondering to what extent that would impact the NFL. For now, the league plans to proceed with free agency and the start of the new league year as scheduled.

NFL said it has "no plans to move the start of the league year." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

The start of the new league year is set for March 18. That is when teams will be able to start signing free agents.

The NFL has not cancelled any pre-draft visits or workouts for now. Free agents may be reluctant to conduct visits with suitors, but they might not need to in order to sign with a team.

— The biggest issue for free agency may be getting players physicals. Every year, there is 1 or 2 players who fail, but how does a team ask them to get on a commercial flight? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2020

One issue that could slow matters is the subject of player physicals. Free agents are usually given physicals by interested teams, but if there is a lack of travel around the country, that might change things.