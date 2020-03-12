pixel 1
header
Thursday, March 12, 2020

NFL has no plans to move start of league year

March 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Roger Goodell

There have been increased efforts to limit mass gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, and many were wondering to what extent that would impact the NFL. For now, the league plans to proceed with free agency and the start of the new league year as scheduled.

The start of the new league year is set for March 18. That is when teams will be able to start signing free agents.

The NFL has not cancelled any pre-draft visits or workouts for now. Free agents may be reluctant to conduct visits with suitors, but they might not need to in order to sign with a team.

One issue that could slow matters is the subject of player physicals. Free agents are usually given physicals by interested teams, but if there is a lack of travel around the country, that might change things.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus