NFL answers big question about Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice could eventually face disciplinary action from the NFL, but it does not sound like he will be ruled ineligible for the start of the season.

Rice is facing eight felony charges over his alleged role in a multi-car accident that took place in March. Many expect him to be suspended at some point, but the NFL has a history of waiting for the legal process to be completed before handing down any discipline. In some cases, the league has placed players on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is basically a paid leave of absence that requires a player to stay away from the team.

According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, the league has no plans to place Rice on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

Clarity from @NFLprguy, on #Chiefs WAr Rashee Rice: “We don’t anticipate he’ll be placed on commissioner’s exempt unless there is a material change in the case.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2024

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller also indicated on a conference call Thursday that no decision will be made regarding Rice’s status until the 24-year-old’s case is resolved.

On a conference call, NFL’s Jeff Miller day they are closely monitoring the situation for #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, saying they’ll follow the legal developments. My read: With his legal situation not yet settled, Rice remains eligible to begin play this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2024

What that likely means is that a suspension for Rice — if there is one — is not coming anytime soon. That is big news for the Chiefs, as Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie last year. He enters the season as Kansas City’s No. 1 wideout and a breakout candidate.

Rice was allegedly racing another car down the freeway at a high rate of speed in March when he lost control of his vehicle, causing a crash that resulted in multiple injuries (see the video here). Rice and several others fled the scene.

Then in May, Rice was accused of hitting a photographer outside a nightclub in Dallas, Texas. The photographer told police that he had left the club when Rice sent the alleged victim a message indicating Rice wanted to hire the man. When the photographer got back to the club, he says Rice handed him a phone to look at something and that Rice then punched the man in the left side of the face.

The alleged victim in the nightclub incident eventually decided not to press charges, so Rice may avoid legal trouble in that case.

It would be a surprise if Rice is not suspended eventually, but it could be a while before that happens.