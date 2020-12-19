 Skip to main content
Saturday, December 19, 2020

NFL adding new rule to prevent repeat of Broncos’ QB crisis

December 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Denver Broncos fell victim to an unusual situation regarding their quarterbacks last month due to COVID-19 protocols. As it turns out, they’ll be the only team put in that situation.

The NFL on Saturday announced a rule change, effective immediately, that would allow players who are already in the league’s testing protocols to join new teams immediately. That means that a team could sign a quarterback off another team’s practice squad in an emergency without having to go through the testing process with them.

This obviously doesn’t do a lot of good for the Broncos now, who had their entire QB room isolating and scrambling to figure out what to do just before a game last month. If that happened now, the Broncos could sign someone off a practice squad and rush them in to start.

It’s a justified rule change. Still, it would’ve deprived us of a pretty cool story in retrospect.

