NFL teams to close facilities on Election Day so everyone can vote

The NFL and NFL Players Association are taking steps to ensure all players and team staffers have the opportunity to vote on Election Day.

The NFL and NFLPA put out a press release on Thursday regarding social justice initiatives. One of the decisions the league and union made is to close all team facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 3, “to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote.” Here’s the full statement:

Building on plans announced earlier this summer pic.twitter.com/1jwcH5qP7n — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 3, 2020

Tuesday is typically an off day for players who played on Sunday, but some still spend time at facilities working out and doing other things. Coaches are also usually working on Tuesday preparing for their upcoming game.

NBA owners recently agreed to use all of their team facilities as safe voting sites for the election, which apparently is something players were extremely passionate about.