Monday, March 16, 2020

NFL bans free agent meetings, delays OTAs for time being

March 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

The NFL is making some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league issued a memo to teams regarding new temporary rules for free agency, the use of club facilities, and off-season team activities. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the text of the memo.

The main takeaways include:

– Free agent visits are effectively banned for now (teams cannot bring in players for visits or go to meet with them)
– OTAs are being delayed indefinitely
– NFL players are not allowed to enter team facilities from March 17-March 31, with the exception of players who were already under contract with a team and receiving medical care at the facility.

Here’s the memo:

The measures have been put in effect to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.


