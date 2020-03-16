NFL bans free agent meetings, delays OTAs for time being

The NFL is making some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league issued a memo to teams regarding new temporary rules for free agency, the use of club facilities, and off-season team activities. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the text of the memo.

The main takeaways include:

– Free agent visits are effectively banned for now (teams cannot bring in players for visits or go to meet with them)

– OTAs are being delayed indefinitely

– NFL players are not allowed to enter team facilities from March 17-March 31, with the exception of players who were already under contract with a team and receiving medical care at the facility.

Here’s the memo:

The measures have been put in effect to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.