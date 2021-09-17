 Skip to main content
Video shows Nick Gates suffered broken leg

September 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Gates suffered a broken leg in the first quarter of his New York Giants’ game against Washington on Thursday.

Gates was pass blocking on a play with under six minutes left in the first quarter when a Washington defensive lineman appeared to roll into his leg from behind him. That seemed to snap Gates’ left leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

Gates received immediate medical attention and had his leg placed into an air cast before being carted off.

All of Gates’ Giants teammates came up to give him a pat on the cart. He raised his hand for the fans a few times and was even smiling as he was carted off.

The Giants said that Gates had suffered a lower leg fracture on the play.

Gates, 25, is in his third season with the Giants. Last year, he infamously got into a squabble with Aaron Donald.

