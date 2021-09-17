Video shows Nick Gates suffered broken leg

Nick Gates suffered a broken leg in the first quarter of his New York Giants’ game against Washington on Thursday.

Gates was pass blocking on a play with under six minutes left in the first quarter when a Washington defensive lineman appeared to roll into his leg from behind him. That seemed to snap Gates’ left leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

Appears to be a tibia/fibula fracture for Nick Gates. Giants lose their best lineman likely for the season #giants @AdamSchefter @JordanRaanan @rydunleavy pic.twitter.com/r1gjO5fgUZ — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) September 17, 2021

Gates received immediate medical attention and had his leg placed into an air cast before being carted off.

All of Gates’ Giants teammates came up to give him a pat on the cart. He raised his hand for the fans a few times and was even smiling as he was carted off.

Teammates gather around as Giants C Nick Gates was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/14lBjADsRF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2021

The Giants said that Gates had suffered a lower leg fracture on the play.

Injury Update: OL Nick Gates has a lower leg fracture. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 17, 2021

Gates, 25, is in his third season with the Giants. Last year, he infamously got into a squabble with Aaron Donald.