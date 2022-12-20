Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Nick Sirianni says any talk about shutting the star quarterback down until the postseason is premature.

Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Philadelphia’s win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He was able to play through it, but he is considered questionable for the Dallas game.

With the 13-1 Eagles in excellent shape to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Sirianni was asked on the “WIP Morning Show” Tuesday if Hurts could be held out for the final three games of the season. He did not rule it out.

If the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed, would Nick Sirianni shut down QB Jalen Hurts until the playoffs? "We’ll always think with player safety in mind, but that’s a bridge that we don’t have to cross yet," he said. "We’ll do whatever is in the best interest of our football team." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 20, 2022

“We’ll always think with player safety in mind, but that’s a bridge that we don’t have to cross yet,” Sirianni said. “We’ll do whatever is in the best interest of our football team.”

Sirianni said Hurts was “in pain” during Sunday’s game but showed his toughness by staying in. He did not rule out Hurts playing against the Cowboys, though all indications have been that Gardner Minshew will get the start.

The Eagles need to win just one of their remaining three games to earn the top seed in the NFC. They host the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants after traveling to Dallas this week. Hurts probably won’t be needed, so it is unlikely that he will play before the postseason if he is less than 100 percent healthy.