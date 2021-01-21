Nick Sirianni hired as head coach of Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have found a new head coach.

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni has reached an agreement to become the next head coach of the Eagles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported.

Sirianni, 39, was the OC for the Colts for three seasons from 2018-2020. He worked as an offensive assistant for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs before that. He joined the Colts as part of Frank Reich’s staff after working with Reich in San Diego.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Sirianni was not really mentioned as a head coaching candidate this offseason. Of course, the Eagles’ offseason has already been filled with surprises, as most did not expect them to move on from former head coach Doug Pederson.

The Colts ranked 10th in the NFL this season with 378.1 total yards per game. They were ninth with 28.2 points per game, so you can understand why Sirianni had appeal for Philly.

Sirianni’s hire continues a trend of young offensive coaches landing head coaching jobs. The Eagles are hoping he’ll have the same type of success that Matt LaFleur has enjoyed in Green Bay and Sean McVay has had in Los Angeles.