Old Jeff Saturday tweet goes viral during blowout loss to Cowboys

An old tweet sent by Jeff Saturday went viral while his Indianapolis Colts were getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13.

The Colts led 10-7 after the first quarter and trailed just 21-19 after three quarters. But then the wheels completely fell off for Indy. The Cowboys capitalized on four straight Colts turnovers to score five touchdowns in the fourth quarter and win 54-19.

The Cowboys turned the game into a laughing matter and made it seem that the Colts didn’t seem worthy to be on the same field.

The way Dallas dominated made a tweet Saturday sent on Oct. 30 seem very fitting.

@dallascowboys are playing lights out! Speed all over the field 👀👀 — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) October 30, 2022

“@dallascowboys are playing lights out! Speed all over the field,” Saturday said at the time.

The Cowboys beat up the Bears in a 49-29 win the game where Saturday sent that tweet. Saturday was an analyst for ESPN at the time. A week later, Saturday was named the interim head coach for the Colts. It’s hard to imagine that five weeks after praising Dallas for looking so great, Saturday was coaching a team that got crushed by those same Cowboys.

H/T Barstool Sports