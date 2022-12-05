 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 4, 2022

Old Jeff Saturday tweet goes viral during blowout loss to Cowboys

December 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Jeff Saturday with a headset on

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks the sideline Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

An old tweet sent by Jeff Saturday went viral while his Indianapolis Colts were getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13.

The Colts led 10-7 after the first quarter and trailed just 21-19 after three quarters. But then the wheels completely fell off for Indy. The Cowboys capitalized on four straight Colts turnovers to score five touchdowns in the fourth quarter and win 54-19.

The Cowboys turned the game into a laughing matter and made it seem that the Colts didn’t seem worthy to be on the same field.

The way Dallas dominated made a tweet Saturday sent on Oct. 30 seem very fitting.

“@dallascowboys are playing lights out! Speed all over the field,” Saturday said at the time.

The Cowboys beat up the Bears in a 49-29 win the game where Saturday sent that tweet. Saturday was an analyst for ESPN at the time. A week later, Saturday was named the interim head coach for the Colts. It’s hard to imagine that five weeks after praising Dallas for looking so great, Saturday was coaching a team that got crushed by those same Cowboys.

H/T Barstool Sports

Article Tags

Jeff Saturday
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus