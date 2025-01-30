Troubling old tweets about Justin Tucker go viral

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct in a new story that was published on Thursday, but it would appear the allegations have been known by some for at least several years.

A story that was published in The Baltimore Banner on Thursday cited six different massage therapists who accused Tucker of “inappropriate sexual behavior.” The therapists, who remained anonymous out of fear of retaliation from the Ravens and their fans, say the incidents took place between 2012 and 2016. You can read the details of the troubling accusations here.

Shortly after the story came out, some old social media posts from 2021 resurfaced that are not a good look for Tucker. In one post on X (formerly Twitter), a Ravens fan made reference to Tucker being banned from spas in Baltimore.

“Justin tucker must not have received his happy ending that he forced the masseuse to give him this week. Probably because he’s banned from every Spa in Baltimore,” the fan wrote.

A separate X user made similar remarks about Tucker in January 2021.

“Fun fact: Justin tucker ejaculates prematurely and is banned from multiple salons in Baltimore,” the person wrote.

In a third post that was uncovered, a social media user claimed Tucker has been “told by many massage places to never come back.”

Tucker responded to the allegations in a lengthy statement and vehemently denied them. He likely would have said the same in 2021. The fact that the claims have existed for years does not prove anything, but it certainly does not help Tucker’s case.

The 35-year-old Tucker has spent his entire 13-year career with the Ravens. He has made the Pro Bowl seven times and is one of the best kickers in NFL history, though he had some serious struggles this season.