Report: Packers looking to sign Davanate Adams to ‘massive’ contract

Davante Adams is entering the final season of his contract with the Green Bay Packers, and there has been a lot of talk lately about him potentially playing elsewhere. The team seems determined to not let that happen.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Thursday that the Packers intend to make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at some point.

“Davante Adams and the Packers are expected to try to come to an agreement on a massive contract extension,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels. “He will likely be the highest-paid receiver in the league at some point. Most evaluators I talk to believe he is the very best at that position right now.”

What’s even more interesting is that Fowler noted that the Packers consider Adams a “priority” whether their quarterback is Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love. It is unclear if Adams would want to remain in Green Bay without Rodgers, but he may not even have to make that decision.

Adams has stopped short of expressing confidence that he will re-sign with the Packers. He even said this week that it would be a “dream” to play with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was teammates with Adams in college.

The connection between Adams and Rodgers is arguably the best in football, so it goes without saying that Adams would prefer to keep that going. However, some recent comments he made about the situation indicate he is not fully confident that is going to happen.