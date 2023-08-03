Packers kicked out person who snuck into practice with fake credential

The Green Bay Packers were had by a creative fan this week.

Packers reporter Matt Schneidman of The Athletic shared via Twitter Thursday that someone was caught after fooling Packers personnel with a fake credential.

The fan was at practice and claimed to be a Packers video intern. He had a camera and was wearing a team polo shirt. A Packers media relations worker checked the person’s credential and realized nobody had heard of the person.

Gotta tip your cap to the cat who @JTWahlers just booted from practice for a fake credential. It said he was a Packers video intern. Thing looked professional and everything. He had a camera and Packers polo. They’d never heard of him. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 3, 2023

Fans can get creative in many different ways. Dressing up in a team polo and holding a camera while wearing a fake credential is a pretty good way to fool people. Next time the fan needs to upgrade his plans and aim for a bigger target.