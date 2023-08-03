 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 3, 2023

Packers kicked out person who snuck into practice with fake credential

August 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
The Green Bay Packers helmet

Aug 9, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were had by a creative fan this week.

Packers reporter Matt Schneidman of The Athletic shared via Twitter Thursday that someone was caught after fooling Packers personnel with a fake credential.

The fan was at practice and claimed to be a Packers video intern. He had a camera and was wearing a team polo shirt. A Packers media relations worker checked the person’s credential and realized nobody had heard of the person.

Fans can get creative in many different ways. Dressing up in a team polo and holding a camera while wearing a fake credential is a pretty good way to fool people. Next time the fan needs to upgrade his plans and aim for a bigger target.

Article Tags

Green Bay Packers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus