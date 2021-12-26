Panthers fans chant to fire Matt Rhule during blowout loss

The Carolina Panthers on Sunday lost their fifth consecutive game, and their fans were not happy about it.

Not only did Panthers fans boo amid the team’s 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also chanted for Matt Rhule’s job.

Chants of "Fire Rhule" have rung out here at Bank of America Stadium — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 26, 2021

You can hear the “Fire Rhule” chants in this video:

Despite his team’s losing and lousy showing on Sunday, Rhule believes the Panthers are headed in the right direction.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule: "Everyone sees the results I get it, there's a process underneath, and everyone's looking and saying it's not working, it's not working…I believe that it is." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 26, 2021

Rhule just believes Carolina needs some time. He also has a good attitude about the booing.

Rhule: "I have no issue with our fans, they deserve a winner. They saw a good team at the beginning of the year and they're not seeing it right now." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 26, 2021

The Panthers’ biggest problem is the same as it is for most struggling teams in the NFL: they don’t have a quarterback. They didn’t have a good quarterback when Rhule took the job, and Sam Darnold isn’t the answer either. Absent a franchise QB, there won’t be any consistent winning in Carolina.

Photo: Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports