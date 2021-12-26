 Skip to main content
Panthers fans chant to fire Matt Rhule during blowout loss

December 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Carolina Panthers on Sunday lost their fifth consecutive game, and their fans were not happy about it.

Not only did Panthers fans boo amid the team’s 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also chanted for Matt Rhule’s job.

You can hear the “Fire Rhule” chants in this video:

Despite his team’s losing and lousy showing on Sunday, Rhule believes the Panthers are headed in the right direction.

Rhule just believes Carolina needs some time. He also has a good attitude about the booing.

The Panthers’ biggest problem is the same as it is for most struggling teams in the NFL: they don’t have a quarterback. They didn’t have a good quarterback when Rhule took the job, and Sam Darnold isn’t the answer either. Absent a franchise QB, there won’t be any consistent winning in Carolina.

