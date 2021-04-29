Patrick Mahomes sends great tweet amid insane NFL rumor frenzy

The hours leading up to the NFL Draft on Thursday featured some of the biggest sports news bombshells of the year, and Patrick Mahomes seemed to enjoy it just as much as the rest of us.

Just minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and may want out of Green Bay, Mahomes sent a great tweet about how excited he is for draft weekend.

Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting.. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2021

NFL fans agree, Pat.

In addition to the Rodgers news, we also learned on Thursday that Tim Tebow worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and may sign with them as a tight end. Throw the Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors into the mix and you can see why Mahomes was swept up in all the fun.

This year’s draft is likely to see five quarterbacks taken in the top 10-15 picks, and that could lead to teams trying to trade up in the first round. There were already plenty of storylines to watch, but the Rodgers drama has suddenly taken things to the next level.