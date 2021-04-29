 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 29, 2021

Patrick Mahomes sends great tweet amid insane NFL rumor frenzy

April 29, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

The hours leading up to the NFL Draft on Thursday featured some of the biggest sports news bombshells of the year, and Patrick Mahomes seemed to enjoy it just as much as the rest of us.

Just minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and may want out of Green Bay, Mahomes sent a great tweet about how excited he is for draft weekend.

NFL fans agree, Pat.

In addition to the Rodgers news, we also learned on Thursday that Tim Tebow worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and may sign with them as a tight end. Throw the Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors into the mix and you can see why Mahomes was swept up in all the fun.

This year’s draft is likely to see five quarterbacks taken in the top 10-15 picks, and that could lead to teams trying to trade up in the first round. There were already plenty of storylines to watch, but the Rodgers drama has suddenly taken things to the next level.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus