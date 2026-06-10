Patrick Mahomes sets record on his new Chiefs contract

Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that adds two years to his current deal and increases his annual salary in upcoming seasons.

Mahomes will now be under contract through 2033 and has over $504 million coming his way. The new money for his deal will kick in for 2027 and gives him an average of $64 million per year, which is an NFL record for average annual value.

Patrick Mahomes Contract Renegotiation includes:

▫️8-yrs, $504.75M base value

▫️$522.25M max value

▫️4-yrs guaranteed at sign

▫️Add'l early vesting guarantees



Mahomes' previous contract had 6-years, $265.7M remaining on it through 2031, or $44M per year.



He's now on the books… — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 10, 2026

The Chiefs have reworked Mahomes’ deal three times in six years, often to keep him at the top of the quarterback market for his salary. Mahomes had initially signed a 10-year, $450 million deal in 2020. The Chiefs have updated the contract since then to keep Mahomes in line with the escalating quarterback salaries.

The Chiefs have not been deterred by Mahomes’ knee injury. The 30-year-old tore his ACL and LCL in December 2025 and is recovering from surgery. Mahomes participated in OTAs for the Chiefs and has remained optimistic about being ready for Week 1 of the NFL season.

In 14 games last season, Mahomes passed for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 422 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Chiefs went 6-11, marking their first time having a losing season since 2012 and first time missing the playoffs since 2014.