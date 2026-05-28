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Patrick Mahomes opens up on injury recovery after participating in OTAs

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Patrick Mahomes smiling
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is working hard to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL.

Mahomes missed the end of the 2025 season, but so far, he figures to be on track. Mahomes even participated in OTAs, a good sign for him being ready for Week 1.

On Thursday, Mahomes addressed the media and admitted he feels good as he works his way back to full strength.

The Chiefs posted a video on Tuesday with Mahomes wearing a jersey and a brace while dropping back to make a throw.

Mahomes’ goal has always been to be ready for Week 1, and that continued on Thursday, although the Chiefs quarterback said he is just taking things a day at a time.

The Chiefs begin the season at home against the reigning AFC West champions, the Denver Broncos, on Monday Night Football on September 14.

If Patrick Mahomes isn’t ready, it figures to be Justin Fields, whom the Chiefs acquired in a trade with the New York Jets this offseason.

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